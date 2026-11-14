Joshua Tree’s healthcare scene is busy, with both the hospital and travel agencies hiring. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Joshua Tree, CA

Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts , 4-week assignment

, full-time, , , Pay: $2,869 per week (travel package; may differ for local candidates)

(travel package; may differ for local candidates) Why it’s worth a look: Short 4-week contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts, so your income is more protected. Good fit if you’re an experienced Radiology Tech wanting a quick, well-paid desert assignment.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Hi-Desert Continuing Care Center

Location: Joshua Tree, CA

Type: Full-time , night shift (7:00pm–7:30am) , every other weekend

, , every other weekend Pay: Not listed; up to $5,000 sign-on bonus based on experience

Not listed; based on experience Why it’s worth a look: Stable hospital-based role with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more). Great if you have a current CA CNA license + CPR and want steady nights with room to grow.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Joshua Tree, CA

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week assignment , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, , , Pay: $2,018 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift PT role with day-one medical, dental, and vision, plus 401(k) match and CEU/licensure reimbursement. New grads are welcome, so it’s a nice way to build experience while exploring the high desert.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.