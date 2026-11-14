Five area high school football teams are one victory away from reaching the state semifinals after advancing through the third round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs Friday night.

Massillon, Steubenville, West Branch, Indian Valley and Garaway will compete for regional championships Friday, Nov. 20, as the postseason field continues to narrow across Ohio.

All five teams secured victories in Friday’s regional semifinals, setting up fourth-round matchups against opponents who also advanced with wins.

The regional championship games will be played at neutral sites, with the OHSAA expected to announce locations Sunday, Nov. 15. Kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Fourth-round matchups

Division II — Region 7

Massillon (11-1) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-0)

Massillon advanced with a 21-0 shutout victory over previously unbeaten Big Walnut on Friday. The Tigers will now face top-seeded Bishop Watterson, which defeated New Albany 45-12, with the regional championship on the line.

Division III — Region 11

Steubenville (10-2) vs. Columbus East (11-1)

Steubenville kept its postseason alive with a 21-14 victory over Dover. Big Red will now face Columbus East, which edged previously unbeaten Licking Valley 36-33 in the regional semifinals.

Division IV — Region 13

West Branch (11-1) vs. West Geauga (11-2)

The Warriors advanced with a 21-12 victory over Rocky River. West Branch will face West Geauga, which defeated Streetsboro 14-7 to secure its place in the regional championship game.

Division IV — Region 15

Indian Valley (11-0) vs. New Lexington (11-1)

Indian Valley continued its undefeated season with a 35-21 victory over Inter-Valley Conference rival Claymont. The Braves will now meet New Lexington, which defeated West Holmes 36-30 in Friday’s regional semifinals.

Division VI — Region 23

Garaway (10-3) vs. Monroe Central (9-3)

Garaway advanced with a 29-25 victory over Waterford. The Pirates will face Monroe Central, which earned a 43-14 victory over previously unbeaten River to advance to the regional final.

Road to the state championships

The winners of next Friday’s regional championship games will advance to the state semifinals, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

The postseason will conclude with seven state championship games Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The 2026 season marks the sixth consecutive year that all seven OHSAA football state championship games will be held in Canton.

For the five remaining area programs, the immediate focus is on securing regional titles and moving one step closer to playing for a state championship.

Jordan Miller News will provide updates on the neutral-site locations once they are announced by the OHSAA on Sunday.