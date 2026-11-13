A 62-year-old man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers Friday morning after authorities say he fled a traffic stop, led police on a pursuit and fired at officers in Akron.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident began around 9:41 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, when troopers from the Akron Post were requested to assist the Norton Police Department.

Authorities said Robert Ashley, 62, of Tallmadge, fled a traffic stop in a 2004 Volvo S40.

Troopers joined Norton police officers on Interstate 77 and continued pursuing Ashley into Akron.

During the pursuit, troopers performed a precision immobilization technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, on Ashley’s vehicle in the 1200 block of South Main Street in Akron.

The maneuver successfully brought the vehicle to a stop, according to the patrol.

Authorities said Ashley then produced a firearm and fired at officers, prompting law enforcement personnel to return fire.

Ashley was struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Ashley was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also released a still image from a patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera that authorities say shows Ashley producing a firearm before firing at officers.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Authorities have not released additional details, including how many officers discharged their weapons or how many shots were fired.

The investigation remains ongoing.