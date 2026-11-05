Appeals court clears way for Glenville’s removal from playoffs; Salem to face University School Friday

The legal battle surrounding Cleveland Glenville’s removal from the Ohio high school football playoffs took another turn Thursday, with an appeals court decision allowing the Ohio High School Athletic Association to enforce its original ruling.

The OHSAA announced Thursday, Nov. 5, that the Eighth District Court of Appeals issued a decision permitting the association to sanction Glenville High School and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

As a result, Glenville will be removed from the postseason, and Hunting Valley University School will advance to face Salem in a Division III regional quarterfinal Friday night.

The decision comes after several days of legal uncertainty surrounding Glenville’s eligibility and its removal from the playoff bracket.

The OHSAA initially announced Oct. 29 that Glenville would be removed from the playoffs. That decision became the subject of legal proceedings, creating uncertainty over which team would advance.

Thursday’s appellate decision allows the association to enforce its original ruling.

OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said the association remains committed to maintaining fairness throughout its postseason tournaments.

“The OHSAA and our member schools are committed to the integrity and fairness of our tournaments,” Ute said in Thursday’s announcement.

Ute acknowledged the impact the decision has on student-athletes but emphasized that member schools are required to follow the association’s established regulations.

“While it is a difficult decision to remove students from a tournament, all member schools must abide by the rules and regulations that they have voted into place and that the OHSAA works to enforce,” Ute said.

The association also referenced a ruling issued Tuesday by the trial court, which determined that deciding which teams should participate in the playoffs falls outside the court’s authority.

According to the OHSAA, Thursday’s appellate decision reinforces that determination.

The association said it will continue working with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District regarding participation opportunities for students who are not enrolled in district schools.

The OHSAA did not provide additional details Thursday about those discussions.

For Salem, the ruling provides clarity ahead of Friday’s playoff game.

The Quakers will face University School rather than Glenville, with the winner advancing in the Division III postseason.