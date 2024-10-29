5-year-old sets fire to paper bag, destroying Stark County home

A five-year-old child accidentally ignited a fire Monday afternoon by lighting a paper bag in a second-floor bedroom, causing significant damage to a home on Greenfield Avenue SW in Canton.

The Canton Fire Department was dispatched to the two-and-a-half-story residence at 1112 Greenfield Ave. SW at 3:43 p.m. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy flames pouring from the second story. Fortunately, all occupants had evacuated before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the home sustained substantial damage, rendering it uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family.

The incident, classified as incendiary in nature, caused an estimated $33,400 in structural damage and an additional $20,000 in loss of contents, according to fire department estimates.

No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.