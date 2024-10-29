Open in App
    • Jordan Miller News

    5-year-old sets fire to paper bag, destroying Stark County home

    By Jordan Miller,

    1 days ago

    A five-year-old child accidentally ignited a fire Monday afternoon by lighting a paper bag in a second-floor bedroom, causing significant damage to a home on Greenfield Avenue SW in Canton.

    The Canton Fire Department was dispatched to the two-and-a-half-story residence at 1112 Greenfield Ave. SW at 3:43 p.m. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy flames pouring from the second story. Fortunately, all occupants had evacuated before emergency crews arrived.

    Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the home sustained substantial damage, rendering it uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family.

    The incident, classified as incendiary in nature, caused an estimated $33,400 in structural damage and an additional $20,000 in loss of contents, according to fire department estimates.

    No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Dawn Matchik
    1d ago
    when I was five I sent my baby doll's hair on fire, it was a blonde terrible looking head could be that I was being molested by females that already had hair on their vaginas and I think that's why I burn it do you think anybody asked me what was going on somebody needs to find out what's going on with that baby cuz something is
    View all comments

