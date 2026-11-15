Joplin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, dentists, and techs. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: My Dentist (supported by Heartland Dental)

My Dentist (supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base and uncapped potential (exact amount not listed)

Patient-focused general dentistry with full clinical autonomy, strong mentorship, and world-class CE. Includes health insurance, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and access to Heartland Dental’s Doctor Mastery Program (FAGD).

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for new grads ready to step into an RN role. You’ll use the full nursing process, coordinate care with other departments, and build confidence while keeping a strong focus on patient rights and confidentiality.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced RN role on a cardiac surgery team, ideal if you have strong clinical judgment and like leading care. You’ll coordinate complex cases, guide other caregivers, and advocate for patients in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed; includes sign-on bonus and differentials

Night-shift RN role in an ICU step-down unit for experienced nurses. Comes with a sign-on bonus, day-one medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, relocation up to $3,000, retirement match, and a clinical ladder for career growth.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (recruiting for a local facility)

(recruiting for a local facility) Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Care for premature and critically ill infants in a Level III NICU within a birthing center. Great fit if you love high-acuity maternal/infant care and want to coordinate complex cases across L&D, OR, and NICU.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (recruiting for a local facility)

(recruiting for a local facility) Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cardiac surgery unit role working with pre/post-op cardiac and vascular patients. Strong spot to build skills with IV drips and telemetry while working closely with a full team of therapists, case managers, and educators.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate MRI equipment to produce diagnostic-quality images and support providers with clear results. Good match if you’re confident with MRI software, patient safety, and explaining procedures to ease anxiety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s flexibility in schedule, unit, or experience level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.