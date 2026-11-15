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🐶 Gentle Seniors & Lively Pups Waiting for Adoption in Joplin
Joplin has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance at love. From sweet seniors to bouncy youngsters, these pups are all waiting at Joplin Humane Society for their forever homes.
Akua
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
- Notes: Listed with HomeAgain microchip info (888-466-3242).
Akua is a mature girl with a loyal Lab/Shepherd mix background, looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years.
👉 Meet Akua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bud
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
Bud is a handsome young shepherd mix with a striking gray coat, ready to learn and grow with an active family.
👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilson
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
Wilson is a solid, good-looking pittie mix who’s ready for a committed home that will give him structure and love.
👉 Meet Wilson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Presley
- Breed: Pointer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
- Good with cats: Yes — she gets along well with cats.
Presley is a lovely white pointer mix who does well with cats, making her a great choice for multi-pet homes.
👉 Meet Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shadow
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
- Medical: Has heartworms; vet recommends lifelong monthly prevention/treatment instead of injectable treatment. Comes with a 6‑month supply of heartworm medication.
Shadow is an older Lab mix who, despite her heartworm diagnosis, is described as very happy and still hoping for a family of her own for however long she has.
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucky
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
Lucky is a pretty brown shepherd mix, still young and ready to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
Coco is a striking tricolor cattle dog mix who will likely enjoy having a job to do and regular activity.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
Maple is a brindle shepherd puppy, a blank slate ready for training, socializing, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boss
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
- Good with cats: Yes — he gets along well with cats.
Boss is a brown shepherd mix who does well with cats, a nice fit for homes that already have feline friends.
👉 Meet Boss and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juliet
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Contact: (417) 623-3642
- Good with cats: Yes — she gets along well with cats.
Juliet is a white senior cattle dog mix who is comfortable around cats and would love a soft place to land for her retirement years.
👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Joplin, MO, please consider visiting Joplin Humane Society or calling (417) 623-3642 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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