Joplin has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance at love. From sweet seniors to bouncy youngsters, these pups are all waiting at Joplin Humane Society for their forever homes.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Notes: Listed with HomeAgain microchip info (888-466-3242).

Akua is a mature girl with a loyal Lab/Shepherd mix background, looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years.

👉 Meet Akua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Bud is a handsome young shepherd mix with a striking gray coat, ready to learn and grow with an active family.

👉 Meet Bud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Wilson is a solid, good-looking pittie mix who’s ready for a committed home that will give him structure and love.

👉 Meet Wilson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer mix

Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Good with cats: Yes — she gets along well with cats.

Presley is a lovely white pointer mix who does well with cats, making her a great choice for multi-pet homes.

👉 Meet Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Medical: Has heartworms; vet recommends lifelong monthly prevention/treatment instead of injectable treatment. Comes with a 6‑month supply of heartworm medication.

Shadow is an older Lab mix who, despite her heartworm diagnosis, is described as very happy and still hoping for a family of her own for however long she has.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Lucky is a pretty brown shepherd mix, still young and ready to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Coco is a striking tricolor cattle dog mix who will likely enjoy having a job to do and regular activity.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Maple is a brindle shepherd puppy, a blank slate ready for training, socializing, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Good with cats: Yes — he gets along well with cats.

Boss is a brown shepherd mix who does well with cats, a nice fit for homes that already have feline friends.

👉 Meet Boss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Contact: (417) 623-3642

Good with cats: Yes — she gets along well with cats.

Juliet is a white senior cattle dog mix who is comfortable around cats and would love a soft place to land for her retirement years.

👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Joplin, MO, please consider visiting Joplin Humane Society or calling (417) 623-3642 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.