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Joplin
Lead hazard help for older Joplin homes
2 days ago
Joplin homeowners who live in houses built before 1978 can apply for the Lead Safe Joplin program, which helps reduce lead hazards in older homes. More information: https://www.joplinmo.org/1290/Lead-Safe-Joplin
This content is adapted from materials provided by Joplin City Government
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