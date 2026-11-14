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Joplin

Lead hazard help for older Joplin homes

2 days ago
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Joplin homeowners who live in houses built before 1978 can apply for the Lead Safe Joplin program, which helps reduce lead hazards in older homes. More information: https://www.joplinmo.org/1290/Lead-Safe-Joplin

This content is adapted from materials provided by Joplin City Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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