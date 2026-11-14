Joplin has a steady flow of driving and shop jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and working with your hands.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc. Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive residential and recycling routes in a side- or rear-load truck, mostly local, home daily. You’ll handle loading, compacting trash, basic truck checks, and safety paperwork; CDL and 1+ year commercial driving or CDL school certificate required.

Employer: Spectrum Paint

Spectrum Paint Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Local store deliveries with a company vehicle, no CDL needed. Weekday midday shift plus some Saturdays, mixing/tinting paint, helping customers in-store, and handling simple cash/credit transactions.

Employer: Dryfork Diesel & Auto, LLC

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Production-based pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on shop role working on Powerstroke, Duramax, and Cummins trucks with 40–60+ flagged hours available. Modern equipment, AC shop, paid training, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and possible relocation help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.