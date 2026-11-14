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Joplin
📅 Free Holiday Tree Trail and tree sponsor sign-ups in Joplin
13 days ago
📅 Holiday Tree Trail returns to Mercy Park this December
The Holiday Tree Trail is coming back to Mercy Park, 3002 St. Johns Blvd., Joplin.
- Trail dates: Dec. 3–31
- Hours after opening night: 7 a.m.–11 p.m. daily
- Cost to visit: Free
Opening ceremony:
- Thursday, Dec. 3, 6–8 p.m.
- Performance by Karen’s Dance Studio
- Face painting, free cookies and hot chocolate from Casey’s Stores, Salvation Army, and Rotary Club
- Visit with Santa Claus
The Trail features dozens of decorated Christmas trees by local businesses and organizations, creating a festive walk for families.
Want to sponsor a tree?
- Registration deadline: Nov. 19 at midnight (may close early if full)
- Fee: $25 per space (electricity provided)
- You bring: tree, lights, decorations
- Decorating days: Nov. 23–Dec. 2
- Optional info booth during the Dec. 3 kickoff
- Voting on favorite trees ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
- Winners announced Jan. 4
- Clean-up days: Jan. 1–7 (items left after Jan. 8 will be discarded)
More info: https://www.rec.us/sections/67f50d6c-c6fa-462b-900a-ffcf33f37e10 or call Parks & Recreation at 417-625-4750.
More Info: Holiday Tree Trail to Light Up Mercy Park • Joplin...
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