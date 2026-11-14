📅 Holiday Tree Trail returns to Mercy Park this December The Holiday Tree Trail is coming back to Mercy Park, 3002 St. Johns Blvd., Joplin. Trail dates: Dec. 3–31

Hours after opening night: 7 a.m.–11 p.m. daily

Cost to visit: Free Opening ceremony: Thursday, Dec. 3, 6–8 p.m.

Performance by Karen’s Dance Studio

Face painting , free cookies and hot chocolate from Casey’s Stores , Salvation Army , and Rotary Club

, from , , and Visit with Santa Claus The Trail features dozens of decorated Christmas trees by local businesses and organizations, creating a festive walk for families. Want to sponsor a tree? Registration deadline: Nov. 19 at midnight (may close early if full)

(may close early if full) Fee: $25 per space (electricity provided)

per space (electricity provided) You bring: tree, lights, decorations

Decorating days: Nov. 23–Dec. 2

Optional info booth during the Dec. 3 kickoff

kickoff Voting on favorite trees ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners announced Jan. 4

Clean-up days: Jan. 1–7 (items left after Jan. 8 will be discarded) More info: https://www.rec.us/sections/67f50d6c-c6fa-462b-900a-ffcf33f37e10 or call Parks & Recreation at 417-625-4750.

More Info: Holiday Tree Trail to Light Up Mercy Park • Joplin...