🚧 St. Louis Ave at Route 66 closing about 6 weeks in Joplin

St. Louis Avenue will be CLOSED at Missouri Route 66 (7th Street) in Joplin starting Wednesday, November 18 for about six weeks.

Crews will be installing new storm sewer, sidewalk crossings, and concrete approaches as part of a larger Route 66 (7th Street) corridor improvement project.

Here’s what drivers need to know:

St. Louis Ave CLOSED at Route 66 (7th St.) for ~6 weeks

at for ~6 weeks Florida Avenue will OPEN to traffic before St. Louis Ave closes

to traffic before St. Louis Ave closes Route 66 (7th St.) stays open through the intersection, but you cannot turn onto St. Louis Ave

through the intersection, but you Access to all businesses on St. Louis Ave will be maintained during business hours

No signed detour will be posted

will be posted Signs and message boards will be in place near the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for current closures and traffic impacts.

Project details: $61.6 million Route 66 corridor project, contract completion date December 1, 2028. For questions, call MoDOT Springfield: 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest.