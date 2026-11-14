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🏥 Joplin, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Joplin’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home health are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, pharmacy, or support roles, there’s a good mix of bedside and non‑bedside options.
Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager, Home Health
Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice
Location: Joplin, MO and surrounding areas
Type: Full-time (with Part-Time & PRN options)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on home health role managing a caseload, supervising LPNs, and coordinating with PT/OT/Speech. Chart during visits with AI support, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and annual stay bonuses.
Assistant Director of Nursing, Hospice
Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice
Location: Joplin, MO
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
Salary: Not listed
Leadership RN role supporting the DON, coaching staff, and overseeing hospice clinical quality. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and continuing education.
Radiologic Technologist
Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
Location: Joplin, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic imaging in a behavioral health setting, working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Focus on patient safety, image quality, and EMR documentation.
Associate Dentist
Employer: Aspen Dental
Location: Joplin, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000–$230,000/year + $15,000 sign-on
High-earning dentist role with practice ownership potential, flexible scheduling, and strong back-office support. Includes paid CE, surgical training center, PTO, health, vision, and 401(k).
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4470
Location: 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin, MO 64801
Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
Salary: $17–$30/hour + incentives & premiums
Support the pharmacy team with data entry, prescription processing, and customer service. Part-time role with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Certified Pharmacy Technician
Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4470
Location: 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin, MO 64801
Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
Salary: $20.50–$33.50/hour + incentives & premiums
Higher-paying tech role for certified candidates, doing prescription processing and patient support. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education programs.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full Time
Employer: Mercy
Location: Joplin, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide full-scope respiratory care and act as a resource for physicians and nurses. Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for qualifying team members.
Behavioral Health Technician – Recovery Services (Evenings)
Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone
Location: Joplin, MO
Type: Full-time, Evenings
Salary: Not listed
Direct-care role supporting clients in recovery with daily living, safety checks, and groups. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, EAP, mileage reimbursement, discounts, and strong training & career mobility.
RN – OccuMed
Employer: Freeman Health System
Location: Joplin, MO
Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based occupational health RN role triaging injuries, handling travel vaccines, and leading support staff. Freeman offers health, vision, dental, retirement match, wellness incentives, PTO/FTO, and more.
Speech Language Pathologist – Home Health
Employer: Phoenix Home Care
Location: Joplin, MO and surrounding areas
Type: Part-time or PRN
Salary: Not listed
Provide in-home speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing therapy with AI-supported charting. Part-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, mileage pay, life insurance, short-term disability, and tailored orientation.
Primary Care MA – Jackson Street Clinic
Employer: Mercy
Location: Joplin, MO – Mercy Joplin
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work directly with primary care providers to support patient visits and quality outcomes. Great fit for MAs who want team-based care, strong benefits, and MA Clinic Academy training.
Registered Nurse – Interventional Radiology
Employer: Mercy
Location: Joplin, MO – Mercy Joplin
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
IR RN role using the full nursing process while coordinating with multiple departments. Requires BLS (and possibly additional certs) and offers robust Mercy benefits and growth opportunities.
Functional Testing Specialist / Employee Health Medical Assistant
Employer: Freeman Health System – OccuMed
Location: Joplin, MO
Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Employee health/OccuMed MA role doing physicals, drug screens, and program coordination for hospital staff and clients. Requires credentialed MA and offers health, vision, dental, retirement match, PTO/FTO, and wellness perks.
Pharmacist – Days | Full-Time | West Campus
Employer: Freeman Health System
Location: Joplin, MO – West Campus
Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed, $25,000 sign-on bonus
Inpatient pharmacist role handling compounding, dispensing, and clinical support in a fast-paced hospital pharmacy. Comes with day shift schedule, sign-on bonus, and full Freeman benefits.
Pharmacy Tech
Employer: Sam’s Club
Location: 3536 Hammons Blvd, Joplin, MO 64804
Type: Not stated (hourly role)
Salary: $22–$30/hour + possible premiums
Member-facing pharmacy tech role mixing customer service with prescription and OTC support. Includes bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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