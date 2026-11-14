Joplin’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home health are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, pharmacy, or support roles, there’s a good mix of bedside and non‑bedside options.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Location: Joplin, MO and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time (with Part-Time & PRN options)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on home health role managing a caseload, supervising LPNs, and coordinating with PT/OT/Speech. Chart during visits with AI support, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and annual stay bonuses.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Not listed

Leadership RN role supporting the DON, coaching staff, and overseeing hospice clinical quality. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and continuing education.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic imaging in a behavioral health setting, working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Focus on patient safety, image quality, and EMR documentation.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$230,000/year + $15,000 sign-on

High-earning dentist role with practice ownership potential, flexible scheduling, and strong back-office support. Includes paid CE, surgical training center, PTO, health, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4470

Location: 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin, MO 64801

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Salary: $17–$30/hour + incentives & premiums

Support the pharmacy team with data entry, prescription processing, and customer service. Part-time role with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4470

Location: 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin, MO 64801

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Salary: $20.50–$33.50/hour + incentives & premiums

Higher-paying tech role for certified candidates, doing prescription processing and patient support. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education programs.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-scope respiratory care and act as a resource for physicians and nurses. Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for qualifying team members.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, Evenings

Salary: Not listed

Direct-care role supporting clients in recovery with daily living, safety checks, and groups. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, EAP, mileage reimbursement, discounts, and strong training & career mobility.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based occupational health RN role triaging injuries, handling travel vaccines, and leading support staff. Freeman offers health, vision, dental, retirement match, wellness incentives, PTO/FTO, and more.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care

Location: Joplin, MO and surrounding areas

Type: Part-time or PRN

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing therapy with AI-supported charting. Part-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, mileage pay, life insurance, short-term disability, and tailored orientation.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Joplin, MO – Mercy Joplin

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with primary care providers to support patient visits and quality outcomes. Great fit for MAs who want team-based care, strong benefits, and MA Clinic Academy training.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Joplin, MO – Mercy Joplin

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

IR RN role using the full nursing process while coordinating with multiple departments. Requires BLS (and possibly additional certs) and offers robust Mercy benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Freeman Health System – OccuMed

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Employee health/OccuMed MA role doing physicals, drug screens, and program coordination for hospital staff and clients. Requires credentialed MA and offers health, vision, dental, retirement match, PTO/FTO, and wellness perks.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Location: Joplin, MO – West Campus

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed, $25,000 sign-on bonus

Inpatient pharmacist role handling compounding, dispensing, and clinical support in a fast-paced hospital pharmacy. Comes with day shift schedule, sign-on bonus, and full Freeman benefits.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3536 Hammons Blvd, Joplin, MO 64804

Type: Not stated (hourly role)

Salary: $22–$30/hour + possible premiums

Member-facing pharmacy tech role mixing customer service with prescription and OTC support. Includes bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.