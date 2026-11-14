Joplin has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home and a soft lap. Here are a few adoptable kitties at Joplin Humane Society who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Phone: (417) 623-3642

Trixie is an adult Domestic Shorthair cat looking for a safe, loving home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for many families.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Phone: (417) 623-3642

Jeff is a handsome white Domestic Shorthair. As an adult cat, he’s likely to have a calmer energy and may be a good match for someone wanting a steady, relaxed friend.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Shelter: Joplin Humane Society

Phone: (417) 623-3642

Zazzel is a beautiful gray/blue senior cat. Older cats are often gentle, loving companions who just want a quiet place to nap and a person to love.

👉 Meet Zazzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Joplin Humane Society or calling (417) 623-3642 to ask about these kitties and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.