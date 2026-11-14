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🐱 Sweet Joplin Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Joplin has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home and a soft lap. Here are a few adoptable kitties at Joplin Humane Society who would love to meet you.
Trixie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Phone: (417) 623-3642
Trixie is an adult Domestic Shorthair cat looking for a safe, loving home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for many families.
👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeff
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Phone: (417) 623-3642
Jeff is a handsome white Domestic Shorthair. As an adult cat, he’s likely to have a calmer energy and may be a good match for someone wanting a steady, relaxed friend.
👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zazzel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Shelter: Joplin Humane Society
- Phone: (417) 623-3642
Zazzel is a beautiful gray/blue senior cat. Older cats are often gentle, loving companions who just want a quiet place to nap and a person to love.
👉 Meet Zazzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Joplin Humane Society or calling (417) 623-3642 to ask about these kitties and others in their care.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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