Joplin has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are looking for safe, caring homes through Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center.

Breed: Havanese

Havanese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center

Phone: (417) 623-0842

Storm is a lovely white Havanese girl who’s past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, she could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn

Black with tan, yellow or fawn Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center

Phone: (417) 623-0842

Stella is a young, medium-sized Dachshund mix with a striking black-and-tan coat. She’s at a fun age to train, bond, and grow with her new family.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Small)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center

Phone: (417) 623-0842

Louise is a tiny Beagle mix puppy with a black-and-white coat. She’s just starting out in life and will need a patient home ready for all the usual puppy training and play.

👉 Meet Louise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Small)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center

Phone: (417) 623-0842

Thelma is another sweet Beagle mix puppy, also black and white and small in size. She’s ready for someone who can guide her through puppyhood with love and consistency.

👉 Meet Thelma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Greyhound / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Greyhound / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center

Phone: (417) 623-0842

Loki (Buddy) is a handsome merle Greyhound mix. As an adult, he’s ready to move into a home that can give him regular exercise and a comfy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Loki (Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer

Miniature Schnauzer Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center

Phone: (417) 623-0842

Gretchen is an adult Miniature Schnauzer with a rich brown coat. If you love this smart, bearded breed, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Gretchen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog

English Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center

Phone: (417) 623-0842

Bugs is an adult English Bulldog with a tan-and-white coat. She’s looking for a family who understands the needs of this sturdy, lovable breed.

👉 Meet Bugs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Joplin, MO, please consider visiting Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center or calling (417) 623-0842 to learn more about any of these dogs and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.