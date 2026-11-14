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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Joplin
Joplin has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are looking for safe, caring homes through Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center.
Storm
- Breed: Havanese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center
- Phone: (417) 623-0842
Storm is a lovely white Havanese girl who’s past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, she could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn
- Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center
- Phone: (417) 623-0842
Stella is a young, medium-sized Dachshund mix with a striking black-and-tan coat. She’s at a fun age to train, bond, and grow with her new family.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Louise
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center
- Phone: (417) 623-0842
Louise is a tiny Beagle mix puppy with a black-and-white coat. She’s just starting out in life and will need a patient home ready for all the usual puppy training and play.
👉 Meet Louise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thelma
- Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center
- Phone: (417) 623-0842
Thelma is another sweet Beagle mix puppy, also black and white and small in size. She’s ready for someone who can guide her through puppyhood with love and consistency.
👉 Meet Thelma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki (Buddy
- Breed: Greyhound / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle
- Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center
- Phone: (417) 623-0842
Loki (Buddy) is a handsome merle Greyhound mix. As an adult, he’s ready to move into a home that can give him regular exercise and a comfy spot to relax.
👉 Meet Loki (Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gretchen
- Breed: Miniature Schnauzer
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center
- Phone: (417) 623-0842
Gretchen is an adult Miniature Schnauzer with a rich brown coat. If you love this smart, bearded breed, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Gretchen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bugs
- Breed: English Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center
- Phone: (417) 623-0842
Bugs is an adult English Bulldog with a tan-and-white coat. She’s looking for a family who understands the needs of this sturdy, lovable breed.
👉 Meet Bugs and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Joplin, MO, please consider visiting Golden Paws with Possibilities Pet Rescue and Care Center or calling (417) 623-0842 to learn more about any of these dogs and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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