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🔧 Joplin MO Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Joplin’s healthcare centers are busy and hiring for cleaning and housekeeping help. If you like staying active and keeping spaces spotless, these are worth a look.
HOUSEKEEPER (FULL TIME) – Freeman Hospital West
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Joplin, MO (Freeman Hospital West, 1102 W 32nd St)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:30 pm–12:00 am, rotating weekends
Hospital housekeeping role doing room and hallway cleaning, trash, floors, and linens. Good fit if you have some housekeeping experience and want steady hours plus a full benefits package for full-time staff.
Environmental Svc Tech – Evenings
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Joplin, MO (Mercy Joplin)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Evening shift cleaning and sanitation in a hospital setting, helping keep patient areas safe and infection-free. No experience or education required, and Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement match for qualifying team members.
Housekeeping – Senior Care Facility
- Employer: National HealthCare Corporation (NHC HealthCare Joplin)
- Location: Joplin, MO (2700 E 34th St)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Housekeeping in a 119-bed skilled nursing facility, cleaning resident rooms, bathrooms, halls, and common areas. Offers a family-style setting with benefits for both full-time and part-time staff, plus 401(k) with company match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move into other roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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