Joplin’s manufacturing scene is busy, with solid options whether you want hands-on work or a more technical office role. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.70–$18.20/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Shift: 5:00 AM – 9:00 AM (warehouse/physical work)

Fast-paced package handling with loading, unloading, and sorting—good if you like staying active and want your days free. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, employee discounts, and paid parental leave after a short waiting period.

Employer: Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc.

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,000 – $120,000/year DOE & location

Senior-level role building cost estimates for heat exchangers and engineered products. You’ll review drawings and specs, work with engineering and manufacturing teams, analyze historical cost data, and manage supplier quotes. Great fit if you have 5+ years in estimating/cost analysis and are strong with Excel and technical documents.

Employer: US LBM (Ridout Lumber & Meek’s)

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Hands-on job on a pre-hung door assembly line, stocking materials, assembling doors, and loading finished products. Good for someone who can read a tape measure, use basic tools, and doesn’t mind physical work; carpentry experience is a plus and there’s room to grow into higher-level assembler or lead roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.