Joplin’s care and support scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and leading teams. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: 2INgage / TFI Family Services

2INgage / TFI Family Services Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average $56,216/year (includes wage, incentives, bonuses, overtime, shift diff)

Lead case managers and support workers who help kids reunite with family or find adoptive homes. Great fit if you have a social work/human services degree, strong leadership skills, and want generous personal leave, 12 paid holidays, longevity bonus, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Community Support Services of Missouri (CSS)

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time (leadership role)

Full-time (leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Manage and supervise community-based services for people with developmental, intellectual, and physical disabilities. You’ll oversee staff training, support person-centered plans, and be part of the CSS Leadership Team, with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, and up to 3% retirement match (vested day 1).

Employer: Freeman Health System

Location: Joplin & Neosho, MO

Type: PRN / On-call, part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide spiritual and emotional care to patients, families, and staff across Freeman West, Freeman East, and Freeman Neosho. On-call only with a 30-minute callback requirement, ideal if you’re an ordained or licensed minister looking to serve in a hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.