Joplin’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are a few solid options here—from local dump trucks to high-earning OTR.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, medical/dental/vision)

Drive a company vehicle on a set city route, delivering parts between O’Reilly stores and the distribution center. Good fit if you want steady hours, like staying local, and want room to grow with a big, stable employer. Bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Joplin, MO (runs across North America)

Based in (runs across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week, guaranteed $5,000/week when working)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—less than 110,000 miles/year with all miles paid (loaded and empty), plus detention pay, fuel tax/permits, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance covered. You’ll need 2+ years CDL-A experience and a passport for U.S./Canada runs.

Employer: Southard Construction Co. of Joplin, Inc.

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, local

Salary: $20.00–$23.00 per hour, DOE

Run dump trucks hauling rock and fill to and from local job sites—home every night and work is fully in-person. You’ll need a valid CDL A or B and a solid driving record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.