Joplin’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Woody's Wood-Fire Pizza

Woody's Wood-Fire Pizza Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Part-time and Full-time

Part-time and Full-time Pay: $13.00 – $23.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance (listed), bar/casual/fast-casual setting, evening shifts, weekends as needed

This is a good fit if you’re outgoing, like talking with guests, and can handle a busy dining room. You’ll take orders, run food and drinks, and keep tables clean while learning the menu inside and out.

Employer: National HealthCare Corporation (NHC HealthCare Joplin)

Location: 2700 E 34th St, Joplin, MO 64804

Type: Part-time and Full-time

Part-time and Full-time Schedule: AM and PM shifts available

Pay: Competitive compensation (no exact range listed)

Competitive compensation (no exact range listed) Perks: Earned time off, holiday incentive pay, health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with company contributions, uniforms, advancement opportunities

You’ll keep the kitchen running by washing and sanitizing dishes, busing tables, and helping with food and supply storage in a senior care setting. Good option if you want steady work with solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area

Location: Joplin, MO (Head Start/Early Head Start program)

(Head Start/Early Head Start program) Type: Full-time (30–35 hours/week)

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Perks: 403(b), health, dental, vision insurance, paid time off, referral program

You’ll cook family-style meals and snacks for children ages 0–5 and the staff who care for them, plus handle food purchasing and kitchen records. Great if you like a mission-driven job and a more daytime, kid-focused environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.