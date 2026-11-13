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Joplin
🍽️ Joplin Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
8 days ago
Joplin’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these local spots are worth a look.
Server – Woody's Wood-Fire Pizza
- Employer: Woody's Wood-Fire Pizza
- Location: Joplin, MO
- Type: Part-time and Full-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $23.00 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance (listed), bar/casual/fast-casual setting, evening shifts, weekends as needed
This is a good fit if you’re outgoing, like talking with guests, and can handle a busy dining room. You’ll take orders, run food and drinks, and keep tables clean while learning the menu inside and out.
Dishwasher – National HealthCare Corporation
- Employer: National HealthCare Corporation (NHC HealthCare Joplin)
- Location: 2700 E 34th St, Joplin, MO 64804
- Type: Part-time and Full-time
- Schedule: AM and PM shifts available
- Pay: Competitive compensation (no exact range listed)
- Perks: Earned time off, holiday incentive pay, health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with company contributions, uniforms, advancement opportunities
You’ll keep the kitchen running by washing and sanitizing dishes, busing tables, and helping with food and supply storage in a senior care setting. Good option if you want steady work with solid benefits and room to grow.
Cook – Economic Security Corporation Head Start
- Employer: Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area
- Location: Joplin, MO (Head Start/Early Head Start program)
- Type: Full-time (30–35 hours/week)
- Pay: From $15.00 per hour
- Perks: 403(b), health, dental, vision insurance, paid time off, referral program
You’ll cook family-style meals and snacks for children ages 0–5 and the staff who care for them, plus handle food purchasing and kitchen records. Great if you like a mission-driven job and a more daytime, kid-focused environment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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