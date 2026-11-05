Tourism leader Patrick Tuttle ends 15-year tenure

Patrick Tuttle has ended his 15-year role leading Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau, after helping guide major projects such as Joplin's 125th and 150th celebrations, the Mother Road Marathon, Route 66 efforts, and new trails and bike routes. His work began just before the 2011 tornado, when he helped coordinate lodging, resources, and support for volunteers and visitors during recovery, and he has since promoted Joplin to regional and international visitors. Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards praised Tuttle for his vision, creativity, and long-term impact on the city's tourism and partnerships.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Joplin City Government