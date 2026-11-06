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Joplin
🏥 Joplin, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Caregiver to Physician
8 days ago
Joplin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from home care to hospital specialists. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
Locum | Physician Cardiovascular Surgery
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Joplin, MO
- Type: Contract / Locums
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Call-only coverage (about 20 shifts/month) with 24-hour beeper call and a mix of inpatient and outpatient CV/thoracic surgery. Includes CABG (on/off pump), valve work, TAVR, LVAD, and congenital repairs, plus weekly pay, housing/travel covered, and malpractice provided.
Infectious Disease Physician – Inpatient Only
- Employer: Mercy Clinic
- Location: Mercy Hospital Joplin, Joplin, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive income guarantee (exact amount not listed)
- Highlights: Inpatient-only consult service with HIV, Hep C, and general ID at a 250-bed Level II Trauma Center. Offers $50,000 recruitment incentive, resident/fellow stipends, H-1B sponsorship, PSLF eligibility, relocation up to $20,000, PTO, CME days + $5,000 CME, and day-one benefits.
Ophthalmologist – Level II Trauma Center
- Employer: Mercy Clinic
- Location: Mercy Hospital Joplin, Joplin, MO
- Type: Listed as Internship (physician role; confirm details with recruiter)
- Salary: Competitive income guarantee + $50,000 recruitment incentives
- Highlights: BC/BE Ophthalmologist role with quick ramp-up, one main practice location, Epic EMR, and teaching opportunities with stipends. Includes PTO, CME days + $5,000 CME, relocation up to $20,000, PSLF eligibility, H1B sponsorship, and full benefits from day one.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Joplin, MO
- Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
- Highlights: Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes with flexible schedules, weekly pay, benefits, bonuses, and travel pay between visits. Great fit if you have caregiving experience and want meaningful one-on-one time with clients.
RN/LPN – Part Time Day Shift (Home Care)
- Employer: Advantage Nursing Services
- Location: Joplin, MO
- Type: Part-time (Thurs & Fri 7am–3pm; other full-time/PRN options noted)
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: 1:1 home care with flexible scheduling, weekly pay (with daily pay options), PTO, health benefits, and a $2,000 nurse referral bonus. No prior pediatric or home-care experience required; must have MO RN or LPN license and current CPR.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Senior Living
- Employer: Aspire Senior Living Joplin
- Location: Joplin, MO
- Type: Full-time day, part-time weekends, 12-hr shifts with rotating weekends
- Salary: $27.50–$30.00 per hour
- Highlights: LPN role in senior living with $4,000 full-time sign-on bonus, shift differentials up to $4/hr, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid maternity leave, and growth opportunities. Focus on resident relationships, meds, treatments, and team-based care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings and flexible options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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