🏥 Joplin, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Caregiver to Physician

Joplin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from home care to hospital specialists. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Contract / Locums

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Call-only coverage (about 20 shifts/month) with 24-hour beeper call and a mix of inpatient and outpatient CV/thoracic surgery. Includes CABG (on/off pump), valve work, TAVR, LVAD, and congenital repairs, plus weekly pay, housing/travel covered, and malpractice provided.

Employer: Mercy Clinic

Location: Mercy Hospital Joplin, Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive income guarantee (exact amount not listed)

Competitive income guarantee (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Inpatient-only consult service with HIV, Hep C, and general ID at a 250-bed Level II Trauma Center. Offers $50,000 recruitment incentive, resident/fellow stipends, H-1B sponsorship, PSLF eligibility, relocation up to $20,000, PTO, CME days + $5,000 CME, and day-one benefits.

Employer: Mercy Clinic

Location: Mercy Hospital Joplin, Joplin, MO

Type: Listed as Internship (physician role; confirm details with recruiter)

Listed as (physician role; confirm details with recruiter) Salary: Competitive income guarantee + $50,000 recruitment incentives

Competitive income guarantee + Highlights: BC/BE Ophthalmologist role with quick ramp-up, one main practice location, Epic EMR, and teaching opportunities with stipends. Includes PTO, CME days + $5,000 CME, relocation up to $20,000, PSLF eligibility, H1B sponsorship, and full benefits from day one.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available)

(other schedules may be available) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Highlights: Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes with flexible schedules, weekly pay, benefits, bonuses, and travel pay between visits. Great fit if you have caregiving experience and want meaningful one-on-one time with clients.

Employer: Advantage Nursing Services

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Part-time (Thurs & Fri 7am–3pm ; other full-time/PRN options noted)

Part-time (Thurs & Fri ; other options noted) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: 1:1 home care with flexible scheduling, weekly pay (with daily pay options), PTO, health benefits, and a $2,000 nurse referral bonus. No prior pediatric or home-care experience required; must have MO RN or LPN license and current CPR.

Employer: Aspire Senior Living Joplin

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time day, part-time weekends, 12-hr shifts with rotating weekends

Full-time day, part-time weekends, 12-hr shifts with rotating weekends Salary: $27.50–$30.00 per hour

Highlights: LPN role in senior living with $4,000 full-time sign-on bonus, shift differentials up to $4/hr, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid maternity leave, and growth opportunities. Focus on resident relationships, meds, treatments, and team-based care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings and flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.