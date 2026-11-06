📢 Joplin Schools names new Director of Human Resources

📢 New Director of Human Resources for Joplin Schools

Joplin Schools has promoted Jordan Adkins to be the new Director of Human Resources, effective Nov. 30, 2026. He takes over the role from Justin Crawford, who retired earlier this fall.

Adkins has worked for Joplin Schools since 2020, most recently as Head Principal at Irving Elementary School since 2022. Before that, he was assistant principal at Irving and a teacher in the Webb City School District, and also held management and recruiting roles in the business sector, including as a Sam’s Club General Manager.

He holds advanced degrees in Education Administration from William Woods University and Missouri Southern State University, and is currently pursuing an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Southwest Baptist University.

The district plans to name an interim head principal for Irving Elementary in the coming weeks to finish out the school year. More details will be shared once that decision is made.