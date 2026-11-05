📣 Joplin, MO Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $120K+

Joplin’s sales scene is busy right now – from local retail to national brands, there’s solid money to be made if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Below are several hand-picked openings in Joplin, MO across sales and marketing–style roles.

Employer: Adecco

Adecco Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Lead the local branch: build and grow client accounts, manage P&L, and coach a recruiting/sales team. You’ll handle business plans, sales strategy, and customer relationships while keeping service levels high.

Lead the local branch: build and grow client accounts, manage P&L, and coach a recruiting/sales team. You’ll handle business plans, sales strategy, and customer relationships while keeping service levels high. Good fit if: You have 5+ years of relevant experience, at least 2 years in sales and 1 year in management, and you like a mix of sales, leadership, and operations.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours

, overtime after 40 hours Salary: Not listed (competitive; includes overtime)

Not listed (competitive; includes overtime) What you’ll do: Handle inbound rental leads, match contractors with the right equipment, and grow relationships with local construction companies using EquipmentShare’s tech tools. You’ll solve problems fast and keep customers updated and happy.

Handle inbound rental leads, match contractors with the right equipment, and grow relationships with local construction companies using EquipmentShare’s tech tools. You’ll solve problems fast and keep customers updated and happy. Perks: Full medical, dental, vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) + match, wellness perks, monthly family dinner night, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time (hybrid: home office + in-field)

(hybrid: home office + in-field) Salary: Year 1 OTE: $80,000–$90,000 ; Year 2 OTE: $104,000–$122,000 with base salary + uncapped commission + bonuses

; with What you’ll do: Sell digital marketing (websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, reputation tools) to local businesses. You’ll cold call, run in-person and virtual meetings, and build a book of business that pays residual commissions when you retain clients.

Sell digital marketing (websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, reputation tools) to local businesses. You’ll cold call, run in-person and virtual meetings, and build a book of business that pays when you retain clients. Perks: Base pay plus expense allowance and mileage, 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, clear promotion paths, and recognition trips like President’s Club.

Employer: CarHop

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00/hour | Estimated $52,400–$63,200 per year

| What you’ll do: Help customers with less-than-perfect credit get into a car, from greeting on the lot to matching them with the right vehicle and following up on leads. Lots of customer contact and relationship-building.

Help customers with less-than-perfect credit get into a car, from greeting on the lot to matching them with the right vehicle and following up on leads. Lots of customer contact and relationship-building. Perks: Medical/Dental/Vision, PTO + paid holidays, 401(k) with match, store closes by 6 PM on weekdays, earlier Saturdays, Sundays off, and strong promotion-from-within track.

Employer: present appliances llc (Appliances 4 Less Joplin)

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour + commission , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ What you’ll do: Sell scratch-and-dent name-brand appliances in-store and help run the showroom. You’ll assist customers, arrange delivery, and also create social media content (photos, videos, posts) to drive online interest.

Sell scratch-and-dent name-brand appliances in-store and help run the showroom. You’ll assist customers, arrange delivery, and also create social media content (photos, videos, posts) to drive online interest. Perks: Commission, employee discount on appliances, flexible schedule, paid training, and room to grow with a local business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, territory, or growth path) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.