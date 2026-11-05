🛒 Joplin Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Joplin has a steady mix of bank and retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people face to face. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, friendly, and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phone.

Employer: Southwest Missouri Bank

Southwest Missouri Bank Location: Joplin, MO (Stone’s Corner branch)

(Stone’s Corner branch) Type: Full-time, onsite (40 hours/week)

Full-time, onsite (40 hours/week) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

You’ll be the front-line face of Southwest Missouri Bank, handling cash, answering questions, and helping customers with everyday banking. Schedule runs Mon–Fri 7:30 am–6:15 pm with a Saturday morning rotation, so it’s ideal if you like a set routine and steady customer interaction; Spanish speakers are especially encouraged.

Employer: Southwest Missouri Bank

Southwest Missouri Bank Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Salary: Not listed

This role is more behind-the-scenes support for deposit accounts—updating records, reviewing daily maintenance, and backing up key operations like NSF/return items. Great if you have customer service experience, strong computer skills, and want a bank job that mixes desk work with some community event involvement.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Joplin, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

You’ll keep the sales floor stocked, clean, and ready, help customers find items, and may pull orders for other stores from the hub. Bilingual candidates are encouraged, and there are solid perks like PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, health benefits, and tuition assistance, plus room to grow inside a big, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.