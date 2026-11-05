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🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Openings in Jonesville, MI (All Shifts)
Jonesville’s auto/metal plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring across multiple shifts. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind the plant floor, these roles are worth a look.
2nd Shift Utility
- Employer: Martinrea International
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support the tool room and production by safely moving dies with overhead cranes and forklifts, doing safety checks, and keeping dies clean and organized. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, 1–2 years plant experience, and are comfortable on your feet lifting up to 50 lbs on a 100% plant floor (PPE required).
Press Maintenance Tech (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Martinrea International
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the production floor running by troubleshooting and repairing mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems on presses and related equipment. Best for someone with an industrial maintenance apprenticeship or similar experience, strong problem-solving skills, and the ability to handle preventive maintenance, welding, and press repair.
3rd Shift Die Setter
- Employer: Martinrea International
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Set up and adjust dies, presses, and robots for production, including positioning and bolting dies, checking setups, and coordinating changeovers. You’ll want 1–2 years as a die setter or 3–5 years in manufacturing, experience in a press shop, and the ability to lift 25+ lbs on a noisy, 100% plant floor.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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