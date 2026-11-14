Jonestown’s hotel strip is hiring, and there’s steady work here if you like keeping spaces clean and welcoming. All of these are in-person roles with hourly pay and a clear list of duties.

Employer: Motel 6 Allentown

Motel 6 Allentown Location: Jonestown, PA

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

You’ll clean and prep guest rooms, change linens, restock supplies, and keep hallways and common areas tidy. Weekend and holiday shifts are needed; hotel experience helps but is not required.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express Jonestown (Days Inn listing)

Location: Jonestown, PA

Type: Full-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Lead the housekeeping team, inspect rooms and common areas, and make sure cleaning and safety standards are met. Good fit if you have cleaning experience and want a step up with some supervisory duties.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express (Days Inn listing)

Location: Jonestown, PA

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Support the whole hotel by handling floor care, trash, public area cleaning, and some heavy lifting. Good if you like staying active, using cleaning equipment, and helping both guests and the housekeeping team.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.