Jonesburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in home care and senior care. If you’re licensed and kind-hearted, there’s likely a spot for you right now.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care

Phoenix Home Care Location: Jonesburg, MO (home care)

(home care) Type: Not listed (12-hour shifts, PDN home care)

Not listed (12-hour shifts, PDN home care) Pay details: Weekday overnight: +$2/hr, Weekend days: +$3/hr, Weekend overnight: +$4/hr on top of base rate

One-on-one nursing in the home with kids through young adults, instead of running room to room. Weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and paid training even if you’re new to pediatrics or home care.

Employer: Aspire Senior Living Jonesburg

Location: Jonesburg, MO (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: PRN/Per Diem and Full-Time Day

Salary: Not listed (described as Competitive Therapy Wages)

Work with seniors on communication and swallowing in a team-focused SNF setting. Offers 401(k), PTO & holiday pay, health/dental/vision/life, advanced pay, paid maternity leave, and room to grow.

Employer: Aspire Senior Living Jonesburg

Location: Jonesburg, MO (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-Time Day, 12-hour shifts + rotating weekends

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on role giving meds, checking vitals, and helping with daily care for residents. Includes shift differentials (up to +$4/hr for eligible nursing roles), PTO & holiday pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid maternity leave, and advancement paths.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.