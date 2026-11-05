Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Johnson City

📅 Alice in Wonderland play at The Jackson Theatre, Nov 5

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwOLM_1GoFSZAW00

📅 Alice in Wonderland play at The Jackson Theatre

Providence Academy’s High School Drama group is bringing “Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland” to The Jackson Theatre.

Enjoy a fun, modern take on the classic story, with talking animals, comic royalty, a Mad Hatter’s tea party, the White Rabbit, and talking flowers.

  • Date: November 5
  • Time: 7:00–9:00 pm
  • Location: The Jackson Theatre, Jonesborough

If you’re looking for a family-friendly night out or want to support local students in the arts, mark your calendar and head to the theatre for this whimsical show.

More Info: Providence Academy presents Alice’s Adventure in W...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments