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Johnson City
📅 Alice in Wonderland play at The Jackson Theatre, Nov 5
8 days ago
📅 Alice in Wonderland play at The Jackson Theatre
Providence Academy’s High School Drama group is bringing “Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland” to The Jackson Theatre.
Enjoy a fun, modern take on the classic story, with talking animals, comic royalty, a Mad Hatter’s tea party, the White Rabbit, and talking flowers.
- Date: November 5
- Time: 7:00–9:00 pm
- Location: The Jackson Theatre, Jonesborough
If you’re looking for a family-friendly night out or want to support local students in the arts, mark your calendar and head to the theatre for this whimsical show.
More Info: Providence Academy presents Alice’s Adventure in W...
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