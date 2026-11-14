Jonesboro’s food scene is busy and growing, with restaurants and kitchens looking for steady, reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Elior (Summit)

Elior (Summit) Location: Clayton County Jail, Jonesboro, GA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $18.00/hour

Lead a kitchen team inside a correctional facility, overseeing meal prep, cooking, and quality. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, 9 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement) and a steady schedule.

Employer: J.R. Crickets

Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $7.25 – $15.00/hour

Hands-on cooking role where you’ll prep ingredients, cook to order, and keep your station clean and organized. Good fit if you already have kitchen experience and like a busy, team-focused line.

Employer: J.R. Crickets

Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $64,800 – $78,100/year

Run the whole restaurant operation, from hiring and training to food quality, service, and budgets. Strong option if you have restaurant management experience and want a higher-paying leadership role.

Employer: J.R. Crickets

Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $2.13 – $7.25/hour (tip-eligible server pay)

Front-of-house role focused on greeting guests, taking orders, serving food and drinks, and using POS systems. Great if you enjoy talking with people and working for tips in a lively dining room.

Employer: Burger King

Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: Not listed (restaurant leadership role, in-person)

Support the General Manager by leading a team of 20–45 people, handling inventory, cash controls, and daily operations. Good step up if you have quick-service experience and want to grow into higher management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—experience in any food job can open doors to the next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.