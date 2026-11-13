Jonesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring full-time help. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax)

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax) Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Support customers with short-term financial needs while learning how to run a store day-to-day. This role comes with paid training, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more), and clear paths to move up if you want a long-term retail/finance career.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2335 Hwy 138, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help lead a busy discount store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and help train and guide store associates. Good fit if you’ve done retail or grocery before and want more responsibility plus benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and education assistance.

Employer: Lidl

Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $18.50/hour

Hands-on role where you do a bit of everything: cashiering, stocking, bakery/produce, and keeping the store looking sharp. Comes with strong pay, a 10% employee discount, PTO, health benefits, and a 401(k) with company match.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.