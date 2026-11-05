🛒 Jonesboro, GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Store & Merch Roles

Jonesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly. Here are several local roles, from entry-level merchandising to full store leadership.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on training to run your own O’Reilly store in the future. You’ll help lead the team, support sales and operations, learn scheduling, payroll, P&L basics, and manage the delivery fleet. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there’s a strong promote-from-within culture plus benefits like 401(k) with contributions from day one, PTO, health insurance, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager and lead the team on the sales floor. You’ll focus on customer service, staffing, opening/closing the store, handling returns, and daily operations. This is a good step if you already have retail or auto parts experience and want to grow into full store leadership with benefits and career advancement.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Jonesboro, GA 30236

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00/hour

Flexible, part-time role where you stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products organized for big-name brands in local stores. You’ll work mostly on your own, use a smartphone app to report tasks, and move between different products like magazines, candy, cosmetics, and health items.

Employer: GNC

Location: Jonesboro, GA

Type: Full-time, hourly supervisory

Salary: Not listed (includes individual sales incentive plan)

Lead a health and wellness store, coach your team, and drive sales while helping customers reach their fitness and nutrition goals. You’ll handle daily operations, merchandising, hiring, scheduling, and cash/inventory control, with a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and strong product discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.