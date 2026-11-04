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🔧 Jonesboro, GA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Jonesboro has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping spaces looking sharp.
Here are a few building and grounds roles worth a look:
Maintenance Technician (Internship)
- Employer: DASMEN Residential
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- Type: Internship
- Pay: Competitive salary & bonus potential (exact amount not listed)
You’ll help with apartment turns, basic repairs, painting, cleaning, and grounds care. This one stands out for strong benefits, paid holidays, employee housing discount, and lots of training and growth options.
Labor
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $24.34 – $29.31 per hour
General cleaning and labor work: keeping floors, restrooms, and common areas clean and safe. Good fit if you’re dependable, like physical work, and want 401(k), dental insurance, and a flexible schedule.
Maintenance Technician, Multifamily – Averly Apartments
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Jonesboro, GA (Averly Apartments)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.10 – $26.00 per hour
Hands-on role doing apartment make-readies, repairs, and grounds upkeep while responding to resident service requests. Comes with PTO, sick time, 12+ holidays, medical/dental/vision, and access to training and development tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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