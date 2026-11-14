Jonesboro’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already have a few years of experience.

Below are several supply chain and logistics roles hiring in Jonesboro, Arkansas that are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics Location: Jonesboro, AR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Shift: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM CST

Handle import paperwork for goods entering the U.S., do data entry for customs documents, and keep shipments compliant with federal rules. Paid training, no prior industry experience needed, and you’ll use MS Office and multiple systems while working with internal teams.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics Location: Jonesboro, AR (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Shift: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM CST

Similar role focused on coordinating customs documentation, processing import forms, and supporting agency brokerage shipments. Great fit if you’re organized, can handle a high volume of time‑sensitive work, and want a hybrid schedule with paid training and no prior customs background required.

Employer: Nestlé USA

Location: Jonesboro, AR, US

Type: Not stated (appears to be full-time)

Not stated (appears to be full-time) Salary: $57,348.90 – $79,910.00 per year

Bonus: Bonus eligible

Own the purchase order life cycle for factory supplies, services, and parts, and help with contracts, cost savings projects, and supplier relationships. Requires about 2+ years in manufacturing, purchasing, supply chain, maintenance, or similar, plus solid PC skills; comes with a strong benefits package including 401k with match and healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.