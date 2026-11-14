Jonesboro’s hospitality scene is steady and hiring, from hotels to campus dining to classic breakfast spots. If you like working with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep meals, serve food, handle basic cash reports, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, learning kitchen skills, and being part of a large, well-known food service company.

Employer: O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC (Embassy Suites Hotel)

(Embassy Suites Hotel) Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-style hotel role where you build and manage group room blocks, handle guest reservations, and support the sales and front desk teams. Comes with 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, and hotel/restaurant travel discounts.

Employer: IHOP

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week)

Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week) Pay: $2.63 – $27.00 per hour (base + tips)

Classic serving job: greet guests, take orders, run food, and keep tables happy while following restaurant policies. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, health/dental/vision options, employee discount, and referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.