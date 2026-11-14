Jonesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from bedside nursing to lab work and clinic leadership. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: OTHER (likely full-time)

OTHER (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Help lead hospital quality, accreditation, and regulatory compliance work. This role is great for an experienced RN (5+ years clinical) who likes data, performance improvement, and working closely with physicians and leadership.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Provide direct patient care in a cardiology setting, including meds, data collection, and patient teaching. Good fit for an LPN with basic computer skills and BLS (within 14 days of hire) who wants steady specialty-clinic experience.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Night-shift RN role using full nursing process—assessment, care planning, meds, and patient/family education. Ideal if you prefer 12-hour nights, enjoy clinical leadership at the bedside, and have RN licensure plus BLS (within 14 days).

(Note: A second posting exists for this same role; listing only once here.)

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

General staff RN position providing direct and indirect care, patient education, and coordination with a multidisciplinary team. Great for a new or experienced RN (accredited program grad, BLS within 14 days) who wants broad experience and room to grow; ACLS/PALS is a plus.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Draw blood, handle specimens, and run some CLIA-waived tests in a hospital lab setting. Good match if you have hospital phlebotomy experience, basic computer skills, and clear communication for working with both patients and lab staff.

Employer: SERC Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

(Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Customizable compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead a new outpatient PT clinic as both Clinic Director and equity Partner. Perfect for a licensed PT who wants leadership, some business ownership, flexible schedules, bonus potential, and strong support for CE, residencies, and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, units, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.