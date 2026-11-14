Jonesboro’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from banking to public accounting. If you’re numbers‑driven and ready to move up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high‑net‑worth clients ($100K–$5M in annual revenues), help them plan for retirement, education, and other life goals, and grow into a full Financial Advisor role. You’ll use Merrill’s tools and Bank of America’s platform, handle inbound leads, and give investment recommendations—Series 7 and 66 and at least 1 year in investments/financial services required.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a CPA firm)

(recruiting for a CPA firm) Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead Client Accounting Services for a growth‑minded CPA firm—oversee engagements, mentor staff, and build long‑term client relationships. This one is ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 5+ years public accounting, CPA (strongly preferred) and want perks like flexible scheduling, 4 weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and half‑day Fridays in summer.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Jonesboro, AR, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage and monitor a large agricultural lending portfolio—screen and underwrite new loans, prepare credit memos, track past dues, and support lenders on client calls. Best fit if you have a BS/BA or 5–7+ years’ experience in roles like credit analyst, ag lender, or portfolio manager and are comfortable with complex credits and formal credit training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—sometimes the right fit starts with a simple conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.