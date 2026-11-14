Jonesboro’s on-the-road jobs are busy right now, from local routes to highway work and long-haul trucking. If you like being behind the wheel and don’t mind early mornings or travel, these are worth a look.

Employer: GULF MANAGEMENT, INC (Traf-Mark Industries)

GULF MANAGEMENT, INC (Traf-Mark Industries) Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the crew that paints and maintains highway markings. You’ll drive and care for company trucks, run daily striping operations, and keep your team safe and on schedule. Good fit if you have a CDL, like hands-on work, and want a lead role in road projects.

Employer: Route Management Services

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour + possible overtime

Deliver fresh bread and bakery products to local stores while building your own route business. This role mixes driving, customer service, and sales, with early 3:30 a.m. starts and steady hours. Best for folks with prior route or delivery experience who like working independently.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week (about 2,500–3,000 miles/week)

Over-the-road Class A driving with paid training for new CDL grads. You’ll run long-haul routes, do pre- and post-trip inspections, and be out about 2 weeks at a time with 2 days home. Great if you’re fresh out of CDL school (120+ hours) and ready to start earning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to better routes and schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.