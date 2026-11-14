Jonesboro’s plant scene is busy right now, and ABB is hiring across several lines. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Jonesboro, AR (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , 2nd shift, 10-hour days Mon–Thu , OT as needed

, 2nd shift, 10-hour days , OT as needed Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor machines making electrical fittings. Good fit if you’re detail-minded, can follow safety rules, and like a four-day workweek with optional overtime.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Jonesboro, AR (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , 2nd shift, 10-hour days Mon–Thu , OT as needed

, 2nd shift, 10-hour days , OT as needed Salary: Not listed

Operate CNC equipment on the production floor, switching between machines and products as needed. Great if you want to build CNC skills while working a consistent evening schedule.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Jonesboro, AR (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , 1st shift, 10-hour days Mon–Thu , OT as needed

, 1st shift, 10-hour days , OT as needed Salary: Not listed

Set up and run machines that make Ocal fittings for electrical systems. Ideal if you prefer daytime hours and want to learn both setup and operation work.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Jonesboro, AR (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , 2nd shift, 10-hour days Mon–Thu , OT as needed

, 2nd shift, 10-hour days , OT as needed Salary: Not listed

Handle CNC setup and keep documentation accurate and on time while supporting floor operations with limited supervision. Good next step if you already have some CNC or setup experience.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.