Jonesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and home‑based care all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, pharmacy, or behavioral health, there’s a solid mix of shifts and settings here.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care (NEA Baptist Clinic)

Baptist Memorial Health Care (NEA Baptist Clinic) Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off nights

Full-time, 7-on/7-off nights Pay: $350K base + up to $25K quality bonus, $80K loan repayment, sign-on and relocation options

Join a 17-physician hospitalist program in a modern 228-bed hospital on a new $450M medical campus. Strong admin support, CME funds, 403(b) match, and great for anyone wanting a small-town feel within an hour of Memphis.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Likely full-time (clinic role)

Likely full-time (clinic role) Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based LPN role providing direct patient care, meds, and education in a women’s health setting. Good fit if you like steady hours, teamwork, and building relationships with repeat patients.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, night shift

Full-time, night shift Pay: Not listed

Bedside RN position using the full nursing process on night shift. Ideal if you prefer nights, want to grow your clinical leadership, and like a hospital environment with ongoing education.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$24/hour

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter and drive‑thru. Includes training, benefits eligibility, and potential to help with vaccines where allowed.

Employer: St. Bernards Healthcare – Specialty Pharmacy

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 8am–4:30pm)

Pay: Not listed

Doctor of Pharmacy role focused on complex and chronic conditions (oncology, transplant, HIV, MS, autoimmune). Great if you want to use advanced clinical skills, work closely with physicians, and grow in specialty pharmacy.

Employer: St. Bernards Healthcare – SBPC OBGYN

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Pay: Not listed

RN leader role overseeing clinic nursing staff and patient care in an OBGYN practice. Good match if you have 3+ years clinical experience, like supervising teams, and want weekday hours.

Employer: St. Bernards Healthcare – Jonesboro Cardiology & Vascular

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Pay: Not listed

Perform and record ECGs, respond to emergencies, and help identify cardiac rhythm issues. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, can type, and want hands-on cardiology experience.

Employer: APPS Paramedical Arkansas

Location: Jonesboro, AR + surrounding counties

Type: Independent contractor, Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed (earnings tied to how many exams you take)

Travel to clients’ homes or workplaces to collect blood, urine, vitals, and medical history for insurance exams. Perfect if you have 1+ year phlebotomy experience, want a flexible schedule, and like working independently.

Employer: St. Bernards Healthcare – CT Scan

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (Sun–Thurs, 11pm–7am)

Pay: Not listed

For ARRT‑registered radiologic technologists who are registry‑eligible or in a CT program. You’ll run complex CT imaging on nights—good for imaging pros who like quieter shifts and steady hours.

Employer: St. Bernards Healthcare – Cath Lab

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Part-time, Varied shifts with call

Pay: Not listed

Part-time role for those who’ve completed formal radiologic tech training and have 2+ years diagnostic imaging experience. Nice way to gain cath lab experience while keeping a flexible schedule.

Employer: St. Elizabeth’s Place

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Part-time, Weekends only

Pay: Not listed

Lead the floor in a long‑term care setting on weekends—overseeing resident care, supporting staff, and handling decisions. Great if you’re an experienced LTC RN who wants weekdays free but still wants leadership responsibility and benefits.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (Team PBS)

Location: Jonesboro, AR (community-based)

Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Pay: Not listed (transparent estimator linked in posting)

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral needs in home, school, and community settings. Offers flexible caseloads, quarterly bonuses, benefits, CEUs, and strong clinical support for both BCBAs and BCaBAs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Jonesboro tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.