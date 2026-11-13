Jonesboro has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Other (hospital-based)

Other (hospital-based) Salary: Not listed

Provide psychosocial assessments, discharge planning, and supportive counseling for patients and families across all ages. This role is a good fit if you have an MS in Social Work and at least 3 years of clinical experience and want to be part of a hospital care team.

Employer: St. Bernards Healthcare

Location: Jonesboro, AR (Community Benefit – SBMC)

(Community Benefit – SBMC) Type: Full Time , M–F varied shifts

, M–F varied shifts Salary: Not listed

Build and lead health-focused programs with local churches and faith communities. Great for someone with a degree in community or health promotion and 5+ years in healthcare, who enjoys public speaking, outreach, and working closely with pastors and congregations.

Employer: Caliber Therapies

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Contract

Salary: $20/hr

Work one-on-one in homes and the community to help people build daily living, social, and community skills. This non-clinical role offers flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, and training, and is great if you like coaching, mentoring, and being out in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.