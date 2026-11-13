Jonesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands adding staff. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 3601 E Johnson Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run day‑to‑day store operations, support the team, and keep the sales floor stocked and organized. This role is great if you have some retail leadership experience and want solid benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Jonesboro, AR (Fair Park branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Be a “financial concierge” for walk‑in customers—handle transactions, answer questions, and match people with the right banking products. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service, like building relationships, and are comfortable with tech and sales goals.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location

Front‑of‑store role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers with questions, returns, and self‑checkout. Comes with big‑box perks like health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings by location on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.