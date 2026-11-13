📅 Learn to Play the Ocarina (Zelda Song!)

Adults can join a fun music class at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5:00–6:00 pm in the Round Room.

Instructor Bianca will teach you how to play “Zelda’s Lullaby” from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the ocarina.

Spots are limited, so you must register:

Call 870-206-9968 , or

, or Visit the Adult Services Desk at the library to sign up.

Great pick if you like music, games, or just want to try something new after work.