undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jonesboro
📅 Adult ocarina class: Learn Zelda’s Lullaby Nov. 13
8 days ago
📅 Learn to Play the Ocarina (Zelda Song!)
Adults can join a fun music class at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5:00–6:00 pm in the Round Room.
Instructor Bianca will teach you how to play “Zelda’s Lullaby” from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the ocarina.
Spots are limited, so you must register:
- Call 870-206-9968, or
- Visit the Adult Services Desk at the library to sign up.
Great pick if you like music, games, or just want to try something new after work.
More Info: Adults: Play the Ocarina! - Friday, November 13 - ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.