Jonesboro has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping things clean and running smoothly.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #128, 1911 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro, AR 72404

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts

Keep the store spotless from parking lot to restrooms and receiving area so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, paid education through Live Better U, and more).

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Jonesboro, AR (on-site at client locations)

Type: Full-time

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interiors, exteriors, waxing, and polishing. You’ll need your own detailing gear, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation, and you should enjoy working independently and talking with customers.

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Pay: From $16.00 per hour , about 35–40 hours per week

, about Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Benefits: Company truck

Service and repair pools and spas—cleaning, checking equipment, balancing water chemistry, and fixing mechanical issues. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, okay working outdoors, and like a mix of physical work and customer interaction.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.