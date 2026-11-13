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🔧 Jonesboro AR building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Jonesboro has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping things clean and running smoothly.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #128, 1911 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro, AR 72404
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
- Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts
Keep the store spotless from parking lot to restrooms and receiving area so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, paid education through Live Better U, and more).
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Jonesboro, AR (on-site at client locations)
- Type: Full-time
Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interiors, exteriors, waxing, and polishing. You’ll need your own detailing gear, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation, and you should enjoy working independently and talking with customers.
Pool / Spa Service Technician
- Location: Jonesboro, AR
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour, about 35–40 hours per week
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Benefits: Company truck
Service and repair pools and spas—cleaning, checking equipment, balancing water chemistry, and fixing mechanical issues. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, okay working outdoors, and like a mix of physical work and customer interaction.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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