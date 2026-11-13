Jonesboro has some solid sales openings right now, from flexible student roles to high‑earning reps. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services Location: Jonesboro, AR (US‑based, flexible/remote style schedule)

(US‑based, flexible/remote style schedule) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Commission only (no base listed)

Great for college students, interns, and recent grads who want real‑world experience in sales and finance. You’ll work warm leads (no cold calling), get free training and mentorship, and build client‑facing skills around your school schedule.

Employer: Andrew Meier Inc.

Andrew Meier Inc. Location: Jonesboro, AR (in-person, B2B)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year (draw + commission, bonuses)

Independent insurance agency role with strong training, weekly and monthly bonuses, and fast track to leadership. You’ll sell an “return of premium” product, work Monday–Friday (weekends as needed), and can grow into a long‑term, high‑income sales career.

Employer: High Ticket Teams

High Ticket Teams Location: Remote from Jonesboro, AR (US only)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Salary: Commission only, uncapped recurring commissions (no base listed)

Fully remote, high‑ticket sales role with leads provided and a recurring commission structure. Best for confident closers who like phone/Zoom sales, can manage their own pipeline, and want performance‑based income with no cap.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.