👔 Jonesboro, AR: Multiple Management Roles, One at $95K+

Jonesboro’s leadership job scene is busy right now, from big-box retail to local sports and recreation. If you’re ready to run teams and own results, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Jonesboro, AR (covers Central Arkansas & Jonesboro market)

(covers Central Arkansas & Jonesboro market) Salary: Starting at $95,000 + $5,000 signing bonus (Year 2: $110K , Year 3: $120K , Year 4: $130K )

(Year 2: , Year 3: , Year 4: ) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Oversee multiple ALDI stores, lead store managers, and drive sales and operations across your district. This role comes with a 44-week paid training program, a company car with covered travel expenses, and a strong benefits package (401(k) with match, medical, paid holidays, and parental leave).

Employer: The Sports Facilities Companies (RAC SFM, LLC)

(RAC SFM, LLC) Location: Jonesboro, AR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Exempt

Run leagues, tournaments, camps, and after-school programs at Jonesboro’s First Community Bank Sportsplex. Great fit if you love sports, events, and community work—this role mixes program design, scheduling, sales, and team support, with a flexible schedule that includes nights and weekends.

If one of these sounds like you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.