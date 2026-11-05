🚧 Jonesboro AR Construction Jobs With Travel & Solid Pay (Multiple Roles)

Jonesboro’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who don’t mind travel and outdoor work. If you’ve got hands-on skills, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: NEA Construction LLC

NEA Construction LLC Location: Jonesboro, AR (in person, travel as needed)

(in person, travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$27 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

Operate directional drills and locating equipment on fiber, coax, and water line projects. Great fit if you have 2+ years HDD experience, a clean driver’s license, and like working outdoors with a tight crew. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: TrinityRail Maintenance Services (Trinity Industries)

Location: Jonesboro, AR hub with up to 80% travel

with Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Traveling railcar painter/blaster role where you prep, blast, and coat railcars using industrial spray equipment. Good for someone with 1–2 years experience, okay with industrial environments, and able to wear PPE and work extended schedules.

Employer: TrinityRail Maintenance Services (Trinity Industries)

Location: Jonesboro, AR hub with up to 80% travel

with Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

More advanced version of the mobile painter/blaster role, handling both exterior and interior coatings on railcars. Best for folks with 2–4 years experience who are confident with detailed coating work and comfortable traveling most of the time.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.