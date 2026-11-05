💰 Jonesboro AR Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Jonesboro’s money-minded jobs are looking good right now, from banking to tax to healthcare billing. If you’ve got finance or numbers skills, there’s real room to move here.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support consumer loans from start to renewal, working closely with customers and bankers across the bank’s footprint. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in banking/loan servicing, know loan docs and regulations, and like a mix of paperwork, problem-solving, and customer contact.

Employer: Jobot (for a growing public accounting firm)

(for a growing public accounting firm) Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Lead tax work at a growing public accounting firm with aggressive pay, hybrid schedule, and strong benefits. You’ll need 3+ years as a Tax Manager in public accounting and an active CPA; great if you’re ready for faster career growth and some schedule flexibility.

Employer: Arisa Health

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Onsite Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm role handling medical billing, insurance verification, and denied claims for Arkansas’ largest nonprofit behavioral health provider. Great if you have experience with Medicaid/Medicare/commercial insurance, can work independently, and want strong benefits plus PTO and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.