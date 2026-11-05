🐱 Sweet Jonesboro Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption Today

Jonesboro has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and are looking for someone special to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Phone: (870) 932-5185

Taz is a young female kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, happy home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting at the shelter.

👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Phone: (870) 932-5185

Daffy is a male kitten looking for a family to call his own. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, he may be a great match.

👉 Meet Daffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Phone: (870) 932-5185

Lottie is a baby girl who still has lots to learn and explore. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone to bring her home and help her grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Lottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Phone: (870) 932-5185

Benji is an adult male cat, a great choice if you’d like a kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage. His lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring him home.

👉 Meet Benji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Phone: (870) 932-5185

Veronica is a young female kitten who would love a cozy bed and a family to spoil her. She’s waiting patiently at the shelter for her turn to go home.

👉 Meet Veronica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Phone: (870) 932-5185

Vinnie is a male kitten hoping for a safe, loving home where he can play and grow. If you’re thinking about adopting a kitten, be sure to check him out.

👉 Meet Vinnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jonesboro, AR, please consider visiting the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society or calling (870) 932-5185 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.