🚚 Jonesboro, AR Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jonesboro’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady role moving products that keep stores and factories running.

Here are several solid options in supply chain & logistics around Jonesboro, AR:

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.78/hour

Schedule: Sun, Thu, Fri – 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Move big-name snack brands like Lay’s and Doritos through the warehouse, loading/unloading trucks and picking orders. This is a fast-paced, physical job with on-the-job training and forklift certification provided.

Employer: ABB

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10-hour shifts, OT as needed

Hands-on role moving materials by hand to keep production flowing—loading/unloading pallets, opening containers, and stocking racks and shelves. Good fit if you like a four-day workweek and have a HS diploma and basic reading/computer skills.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Schedule (preferred): Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST

Office-based logistics role handling import paperwork and data entry so goods can clear U.S. Customs. Paid training, no prior industry experience needed—great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable working on a computer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.