🏥 Jonesboro, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Jonesboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty spots hiring right now. If you’re ready for steady hours and patient-focused work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fizz Facial Bar

Fizz Facial Bar Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on skincare role in a modern facial bar. You’ll perform 40-minute facials, follow the Fizz protocol, educate clients on skin health, and help grow memberships. Must have an active esthetician or cosmetology license and enjoy a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, about 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. )

(Mon–Thu, about ) Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role drawing blood, taking vitals, updating meds, and keeping patient records accurate. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work independently, and have phlebotomy experience (certification preferred).

Employer: KION Pediatrics – Dr. Kris Nwokeji

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Work with kids and families in a busy pediatric clinic. You’ll check vitals, assist with treatments, keep charts updated, and help create a calm, friendly space for young patients. Solid benefits and a tight-knit team feel.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.